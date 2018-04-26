

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its first-quarter loss before tax was 236 million pounds, compared to profit before tax of 1.68 billion pounds last year.



The latest quarter's results were impacted by the settlement with the U.S. DoJ regarding to residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS and additional charges relating to Payment Protection Insurance or PPI.



The quarter's results included litigation and conduct charges of 1.96 billion pounds, compared to 28 million pounds in the year-ago period, principally reflecting the 1.4 billion pounds settlement relating to RMBS and additional charges of 400 million pounds relating to PPI.



Loss after tax in respect of continuing operations was 540 million pounds, compared to profit after tax of 1.21 billion pounds a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was 4.2 pence, compared to earnings of 6.1 pence last year.



Attributable loss was 764 million pounds or 4.2 pence per share, compared to attributable profit of 190 million pounds or 1.3 pence per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total income decreased 8 percent year-over-year to 5.36 billion pounds, and net operating income declined 4 percent to 5.07 billion pounds.



Barclays said it intends to pay a dividend for 2018 of 6.5 pence, and looks forward to returning an increasing amount of capital to shareholders, both through the annual dividend, and via other means of return, such as buybacks, going forward.



