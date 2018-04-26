SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 and Telenet are bundling forces to address the growing field services market

Antwerp/Brussels, April 26, 2018 - Today, Solutions 30, Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies, and Telenet BVBA (hereafter "Telenet") have reached a conditional agreement to create a joint venture group , providing field services in Belgium. In the growing market of new digital technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), technical services are becoming increasingly critical. By joining forces and merging the field operations of two key actors in this area, the new company will be able to address these growth opportunities in the most efficient way.

Solutions 30 is present in Belgium mainly via its subsidiary company Janssens Field Services. With a compound annual growth rate of 25% over the past ten years, Solutions 30 is a very fast-growing company, constantly seeking to strengthen its positions by providing top quality services to its clients.

Quality is what Telenet technicians deliver in the field every day. Time after time, customers give the Telenet install and in-home repair technicians very high satisfaction rates. Their knowhow and "customer first" mindset is widely perceived and recognized as an enormous asset.

Given that context, Solutions 30 and Telenet are planning to build a company of about 100 million euros of annual revenues and more than 1000 employees and contractors. From a staff of 650 working for Janssens Field Services today, 350 people, mainly field personnel working on Security, ICT, Smart Energy and IoT-activities, will transfer to the new company. From Telenet also some 300 employees, working today in customer and network, install and repair services, will move to the new organization.

The new company will be headquartered in Mechelen and is expected to be fully operational in the course of this summer and will be consolidated in Solutions 30's financial reporting. Telenet will have a 30% stake in the new organisation, Solutions 30 will own the remaining 70% of the shares.

This transaction confirms the pertinence of Solutions 30's pan-European growth strategy in the booming market of services related to new digital technologies.

Koen Verbergt, CEO of the new company commented: "The joined forces of Telenet and Solutions 30 allow us to successfully tackle the augmented complexity of smart home, office and network services today, to address the challenges of the new digital technologies and to develop this new company into a future-proof growth platform for our customers, employees and shareholders. I am looking forward to guide this new company into market leadership in operational excellence by combining the craftmanship of the highly qualified Telenet employees with the passion for new technologies of the multi-skilled staff of Solutions 30 and to create economic value for our customers by introducing innovative smart solutions and services."

About the SOLUTIONS 30 Group - The SOLUTIONS 30 Group is Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to grant individuals and businesses alike access to technological changes that transform our daily lives: computers and the Internet in the past, new digital technologies today, and in the future the technologies that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million service calls by drawing on a network of 6,000 technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. Solutions 30 is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013188844 - code ALS30) and on the electronic listing platform XETRA of the Frankfurt stock exchange (ISIN FR0013188844 - code 30L2). SOLUTIONS 30 is part of the following indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME. For more information visit www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com)

About Telenet - As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels. Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant. Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be. Telenet is 58% owned by Liberty Global - the world's largest international TV and broadband company, investing, innovating and empowering people in more than 12 countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution.

For more information contact:

Solutions 30:

Nathalie Boumendil - Investor Relations, e-mail: nathalie@edifice-communication.com (mailto:nathalie@edifice-communication.com) - T: 0033 6 8582 41 95

Koen Verbergt - CEO , e-mail: koen.verbergt@solutions30.be (mailto:koen@jfs.be) - T: 0032 475 37 86 59

- Telenet spokesperson, e-mail: isabelle.geeraerts@telenetgroup.be (mailto:isabelle.geeraerts@telenetgroup.be) - T: 0032 15 33 55 44