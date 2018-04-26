

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) Thursday reported that its Group system sales for the first quarter rose 18.3 percent to 311.1 million pounds, with organic sales growth of 10.4 percent, on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions or disposals.



In UK, system sales for the quarter were up 10.6 percent, and like-for-like sales rose 7.0 percent. Overseas sales surged to 25.6 million pounds from 4.5 million pounds last year.



During the period, the Group operated 1,203 stores, group-wide, with 11 new stores opened, including nine in the UK.



