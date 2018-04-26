Hi 5 Hangzhou, A Heartfelt Thank You

HANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- April 23, 2018 saw a scintillating evening with Hangzhou Tourism Commission and Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra (HPO), a locally rooted and globally recognized symphony orchestra from Hangzhou, China, jointly staging a classic performance at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, Romania, the fourth stop of its 2018 European Tour. The enthusiasm and professionalism of the group won unprecedented support from both its Bucharest fans and those who travelled from other parts of the country to attend the event.

In alignment with the 5th anniversary of Hangzhou Tourism Commission on social media this year, HPO's 2018 European Tour comes as an important highlight of the commission's annual promotion theme "Sounds of Hangzhou", with an aim to greet overseas audience of Hangzhou with an authentic sound feast which involves the "Sounds of Hangzhou" online campaign series and offline activities at the Romania concert during the HPO 2018 European Tour, hundreds upon hundreds of enthusiastic participants received gifts and information about Hangzhou Tourism Commission's latest movements.

As the official Hangzhou Tourism Ambassador, the leading music producer Wang Leehom embarked on a cultural journey in early 2018 to cast the promotional series "Sounds of Hangzhou" (bit.ly/2F74RIh). Immersing Mr Wang with the sound of the city's famous attractions including West Lake, Xixi National Wetland and China National Tea Museum, the footage was created for the online mini game "Sounds of Hangzhou - WIN FREE TICKETS of HPO 2018 European Tour" (bit.ly/2K2NUm5). Hangzhou Tourism Commission aspired to give out 60 free HPO 2018 European Tour concert tickets in the cities of Athens, Thessaloniki, Sofia, Bucharest, Belgrade and Pecs, to participating fans.

Saving the best and the biggest for last, with the series of celebration activities progressing to their final stage, the "Hi 5 Hangzhou" fan gala, will be held at Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall, New York on June 16, 2018. Lang Lang, global piano mega star, is invited to make a special guest appearance at the birthday party. Hangzhou Tourism Commission expresses its gratitude for the support along the journey, and shows anticipation in meeting more of its overseas fans in the grand occasion. Interested fans are welcome to register online before June 16 at https://www.hi5hangzhou.com/.

The programs have been generously sponsored in part by Wensli Group Co., Ltd, Travelport, Sofitel Hangzhou Westlake and Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake.



