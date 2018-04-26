

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) said it has become a Premium Partner of esports company ESL, and will sponsor ESL's flagship event series - Intel Extreme Masters, ESL One and ESL Pro League.



IEM Sydney will be held in May 2018, Australia; while ESL One Birmingham will be conducted in May 2018, UK; and ESL One Cologne will be held in July 2018, Germany. The dates of the events will be announced later.



Vodafone's sponsorship agreement with ESL includes a new live broadcast segment titled 'The Vodafone View', content and advertising distribution, as well as branding and activation at the events.



Vodafone noted that its collaboration with ESL highlights how its international network brings together gamers and fans from 25 countries where Vodafone has more than 500 million mobile connections - including 104 million on high speed 4G - and 19 million fixed broadband connections.



The company added that the collaboration will also provide a showcase for the development of new 5G technologies set to transform gaming.



In addition, Vodafone will work with ESL to support a series of initiatives that promote diversity and female participation in historically male-dominated esports activities.



Vodafone will become a Premium Partner of the female esports challenge to be held during the IEM Sydney event in May 2018, and will collaborate with the world's top female esports personalities to highlight the opportunities for women to participate professionally in esports or pursue a career in the esports industry.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX