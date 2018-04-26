

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy giant BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said Thursday that it has appointed Helge Lund to succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg as chairman of the company.



The company noted that Lund will join the BP Board as chairman designate and a non-executive director on 1 September 2018. He will be appointed chairman on 1 January 2019. Lund will have a base in London.



Lund, who is also chairman of Novo Nordisk AS in Denmark, will stand down with immediate effect from his directorship at Schlumberger, the global oil service group.



Helge Lund served as Chief Executive of BG Group from 2015 to 2016 when the company merged with Shell. He joined BG Group from Statoil where he served as President & CEO for 10 years from 2004.



Prior to Statoil, he was President & Chief Executive Officer of Aker Kvaerner, an industrial conglomerate with operations in oil and gas, engineering and construction, pulp and paper and shipbuilding. He has also held executive positions in Aker RGI, a Norwegian industrial holding company, and Hafslund Nycomed, an industrial group with business activities in pharmaceuticals and energy.



He has worked as a consultant with McKinsey & Company and has served as a political advisor for the parliamentary group of the Conservative party in Norway.



Helge Lund is Chairman of the Board of Novo Nordisk AS, a global healthcare company. He has been a non-executive director of the oil service group Schlumberger (2016-18), and Nokia (2011-14).



