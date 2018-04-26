$50M up-front payment upon signing

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai Stock Exchange 600867) announced today a strategic partnership whereby Adocia granted exclusive development and commercialization rights to Tonghua Dongbao for the fixed-ratio insulin glargine and insulin lispro combination, BioChaperone Combo, and ultra-rapid insulin, BioChaperone Lispro, in China and other designated countries. In China, where over 100 million people live with diabetes, these products aim to improve glycemic control for people who require premix or prandial insulins.

Under the terms of the Licensing Agreements, Tonghua Dongbao is responsible for the future development, manufacturing, and commercialization of BioChaperone Combo and BioChaperone Lispro in China and certain other countries. Adocia will receive a total upfront payment of $50 million, including $40 million for BioChaperone Combo and $10 million for BioChaperone Lispro. Additionally, Adocia is entitled to receive development milestone payments up to $85 million, including $50 million for BioChaperone Combo and $35 million for BioChaperone Lispro. Finally, Adocia is expected to receive double-digit royalties on the sale of both products in the territories. Tonghua Dongbao will also reimburse some of Adocia's expenses for research and development activities performed during the terms of the agreements. Adocia retains the rights to develop and license these two insulin programs in worldwide markets outside of the territories covered by these agreements, including the United States, Europe and Japan. Adocia remains responsible for the development and the manufacturing of BioChaperone pharmaceutical excipients.

"In China, Dongbao has a strong reputation and has a leading position with the production of high quality insulins which allows us to compete with the major global players." said Yikui Li, President of Tonghua Dongbao. "We have successfully in-licensed BioChaperone Combo in order to increase our market share. In addition, BioChaperone Lispro offers the opportunity for a best in class ultra-rapid prandial insulin."

"We are very pleased and excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Tonghua Dongbao, the second player in premix of human insulin in China. BioChaperone Combo is the most important program of this collaboration as premixes are the most popular insulin treatment in China." said Gérard Soula, CEO of Adocia. "This partnership results from our strategic decision to find a local partner in China while keeping the rights on the two projects for the rest of the world."

"The introduction of BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo represent the fourth generation of insulin, derived from the original three generations of insulin, and we are confident and have great expectations for the future of these products. Each improvement of insulin technology will greatly improve the quality of life for patients with diabetes." said Dr Chunsheng Leng, Vice General Manager of Tonghua Dongbao.

"Tonghua Dongbao is growing at a very rapid pace on the insulin market in China." said Rémi Soula, Director of Business Development & Intellectual Property of Adocia. "In line with a market currently shifting towards modern insulins, Tonghua Dongbao has now added large state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity for insulins analogs, such as insulins glargine, lispro and aspart, which could soon be approved in China. This was a strong motivation for entering into this collaboration with this highly dynamic company."

