Alven Selects Ipreo's Private Capital Markets Platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, announced today that Alven, an independent venture investment firm based in France, has selected the iLEVEL platform to enhance the monitoring and management of their fast-growing portfolio.

iLEVEL has become widely-accepted as the platform of choice for private market investors globally, enhancing portfolio data integrity, streamlining operations, and elevating performance across the entire investment lifecycle. Several hundred GPs and LPs worldwide, across all private asset classes, now rely on iLEVEL for data collection, portfolio monitoring, reporting and analytics, investor reporting, valuation and audit, and fundraising.

"With a proven track record of investments, we're growing quickly, and we want to make sure that we have the right tools to support our growth," said Pierre-Vincent Bouquet, Financial Controller at Alven. "Ipreo's solutions will help us scale operations and create more value add for the companies in our portfolio by being able to deliver key benchmarks, KPIs, and metrics."

Founded in 1999, Alven has a successful track record of five successive funds backing more than 100 start-ups, with a focus on SaaS and subscription models, deep tech, and consumer digital services.

Alven is one of a rapidly growing number of private equity and venture firms in France that have joined the Ipreo family as iLEVEL platform clients; over recent years, Ipreo's Private Capital Markets (PCM) division has seen its European client community grow more than 10-fold.

"Across Europe, leading-edge firms such as Alven are increasingly turning to the next generation of private market fintech solutions, including iLEVEL," said Melissa Ferraz, Global Head of Client Development, Ipreo PCM. "Automation, data consolidation and analytics, and customizable reporting are now part of every firm's ability to attract investors, enhance performance, and create value."

The Ipreo solution suite for private capital markets includes:

iLEVEL : a central platform designed for streamlined data collection, portfolio monitoring, analytics, and reporting

iVAL : a solution for private equity investors to calculate value and evaluate exit scenarios

Qval : a solution for venture capital investors to run valuation reporting as well as outcome scenario and waterfall modeling

Prism VDR: a best-in-class VDR for sharing sensitive information with key stakeholders

To view this announcement in French, go to: https://ipreo.com/blog/alven-selects-ilevel-to-support-rapid-growth-fr/

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has nearly 2000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.