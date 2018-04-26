

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L) reported statutory profit of 16.2 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 3 March 2018 which was heavily impacted by exceptional costs of 56.9 million pounds which largely relate to legacy issues. This is compared to pretax profit of 55.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 4.40 pence compared to 15.66 pence. Adjusted trading profit before tax was 81.6 million pounds, up 1.3% year on year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 23.02 pence compared to 22.72 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue was up 3.9% to 922.2 million pounds, with Product revenue up 4.1% and Financial Services revenue up 3.5%.



The Board proposed to hold the full year dividend consistent with last year, at 14.23 pence.



Angela Spindler, Chief Executive, said: 'March was a challenging month for fashion retail, however, trade is improving through April, and at this early stage in the new financial year our overall expectations are unchanged.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX