

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter trading performance for the ongoing business was in line with the Board's expectations with continued execution of Cobham's operational turnaround.



In its trading statement covering the period from January 1 to March 31, the company said that there remains a focus on mitigating the material risks and uncertainties facing the Group, including its onerous contracts and other legacy issues. In this respect, Cobham continues to support qualification and flight test on the challenging KC-46 tanker programme under its development and low rate initial production contract. As announced earlier, this contains some significant terms related to delayed performance.



As previously announced, Cobham completed the divestment of its AvComm and Wireless test and measurement business for an all-cash consideration of $455 million.



Further, the company said the Board's expectations for the ongoing business in 2018 remain unchanged.



There continues to be a range of potential outcomes, although the early completion of the Wireless and AvComm divestment has removed one factor from the 2018 performance.



As previously announced, the Group anticipates limited cash generation in 2018. The Board continues to have confidence in the Group's medium term prospects.



David Lockwood, Cobham Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Cobham's turnaround has continued in the first quarter and our overall trading performance within our ongoing business was in line with the Board's expectations.'



The statement is issued ahead of Cobham's 2018 Annual General Meeting to be held today.



Cobham's interim results will be announced on 2 August 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX