trade.io Opens Pre-Registration to One of the Crypto Industry's Most Rewarding Affiliate Programs

LUGANO, Switzerland, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

trade.io has announced that pre-registration has now opened to digital marketeers who will refer online traffic to the company websites via this webpage: https://somethingbigiscoming.io.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592785/trade_io_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682369/tradeio_rebates.jpg )



With this launch, affiliates worldwide will be equipped with the tools to be compensated for any traffic referred to trade.io, and most notably for any sign ups to the company's highly anticipated flagship product: the trade.io Exchange. Until the exchange is fully launched, affiliates can still direct traffic to the company, and compensation will be processed for any qualified referrals upon launch of the exchange*.

The trade.io affiliate program rewards registrants with up to 50% of any funds generated by their referrals by trading on the trade.io exchange.

A full funnel has been put in place for prospective affiliates, including a library of digital marketing resources that can be used to facilitate the process of referring online traffic. This includes but is not limited to: Attractive digital banners | Email templates | Sample social media posts | Educational and promotional videos, all available after sign up.

As of writing this PR, the company is unaware of any other competitors in the crypto space who offer a plethora of professional and readily available resources to its affiliate base.

CEO of trade.io Jim Preissler commented: "We understand that trade.io shares the digital space with online marketeers with many years of experience, and who seek a mutually beneficial relationship with a company such as ours who has a) a strong online presence and b) experience with affiliates of the financial industry. Affiliates worldwide are searching for lucrative opportunities to expand their business, and we're now proud to be able to offer them one of the most rewarding affiliate programs in the industry."

Incentivising affiliates to sign up, the company is also launching two promotions specifically targeted at the affiliate audience. 1) A weekly lead generation contest offering exclusive prizes to pre-registered affiliates. 2) A 400,000 Trade Token (TIO) giveaway, of which there will be 85 winners. More information can be found at https://somethingbigiscoming.io/

About trade.io

trade.io is a next generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, providing the ultimate in security and transparency. By leveraging decades of experience in the investment banking, trading & FinTech sectors, and combining them with the power and transparency of the distributed ledger, trade.io has created a truly unique product that will revolutionize asset trading and investment banking.

Find out more by visiting https://trade.io