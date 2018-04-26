SmartCash Highlights 2018 Initiatives to Accelerate Global Adoption, Recaps Key Achievements

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- SmartCash (https://smartcash.cc/), a community governance, cooperation and growth focused crypto-asset created via blockchain technology, today provides an overview of its recent achievements and ambitions for the year ahead.

Self-funded, Merchant-Centric, Community-Driven and Easy to Use

Recent accomplishments have positioned SmartCash to become the ideal choice for making payments anywhere in the world by introducing the following:

Username-based addresses vs. highly complex addresses of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Self-funded model to ensure continual development and outreach

Transaction fees of less than 1/10 th a cent

a cent Advanced governance system to give every SmartCash holder a voice

SmartNodes to enable InstantPay and other future services

Easy-to-use web wallet and mobile app

To learn more about SmartCash's innovations, visit https://smartcash.cc/ (https://smartcash.cc/)

2018 Initiatives to Accelerate Growth of SmartCash Community

Following the completion of prior roadmap milestones, the global SmartCash developer team has laid out ten new road map milestones to accomplish by the end of this year. These initiatives emphasize the core mission of SmartCash to provide a viable, fungible, fast, merchant-oriented, user-friendly and community-driven crypto with a decentralized governance system.

SmartCard

A revolutionary payment system that improves upon and/or eliminates the present limitations of conventional payment methods with the ability to setup a new merchant in minutes, transaction confirmation in fractions of a second, usability where traditional banking services are unavailable, and immeasurable savings for merchants due to essentially non-existent transaction fees.

Send-to-Email Functionality

Sending SmartCash to another person or business will be easier than ever with the ability to send SmartCash directly to anyone's email address, even if they don't have an existing web wallet account.

Adaptive Blocks

Blocks will increase in size based on the average block size to enable the maximum transactions per second, ensuring optimal scalability as additional individuals and merchants use SmartCash.

24-hour Support Center

The SmartCash support team is ramping up to a round-the-clock support center that will help new merchants accept SmartCash while also giving direction to new users.

Digital Wallet Innovations, Core Upgrades, and More

Other items on the roadmap include introducing an electrum wallet to eliminate the need to wait for the blockchain to download, launching a native mobile wallet with multicurrency trading ability, upgrading the block explorer for greater accuracy and improved interface, and more.

To view a visual roadmap and current progress, visit https://smartcash.cc/roadmap/ (https://smartcash.cc/roadmap/)

Engagement of Media Relations Firm

To increase visibility of prior accomplishments and future announcements, the SmartCash community has voted to engage Blockchain Relations. Officially contracted on April 1, 2018, Blockchain Relations will utilize multiple communication channels and platforms to ensure ongoing media coverage via syndicated articles and editorials, journalist outreach, a SmartCash-branded news portal, and various engagement initiatives.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a blockchain-based crypto that sets itself apart with community governance, a self-funded community treasury, and mining accessibility to standard PCs. With emphasis on community involvement and merchant adoption, SmartCash aims to create the most nimble and fastest-growing crypto.

To learn more about SmartCash, visit: https://smartcash.cc/ (https://smartcash.cc/)

Interactive Flipbook

To learn more about SmartCash via an interactive flipbook, visit http://smartcash.blockchainnewssource.com/flipbook/ (http://smartcash.blockchainnewssource.com/flipbook/)

Engage with the SmartCash Community

Discord chat via https://discord.gg/BDUh8jr (https://discord.gg/BDUh8jr)

Telegram chat via http://bit.do/smartcash (http://bit.do/smartcash)

Twitter social media via https://www.facebook.com/scashofficial/ (https://www.facebook.com/scashofficial/)

Facebook social media via https://www.facebook.com/scashofficial (https://www.facebook.com/scashofficial)

YouTube social media via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzwZxu6BtWcRiQXdPqNeB5Q/featured (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzwZxu6BtWcRiQXdPqNeB5Q/featured)

SmartCash Contact

SmartCash

https://smartcash.cc/ (https://smartcash.cc/)

hello@smartcash.cc (mailto:hello@smartcash.cc)

Blockchain Relations Contact

Blockchain Relations

http://www.blockchainrelations.io (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2osV-EN8IEvT3Hfqk5-KxSYu0yLAc5indua0g7W5Zle2xDfOD4y-8Genia-nTbDCI8B5PLLj_xLMfXtDkchSx0f9URHZArdTpal40gw2VuxLVdmAMjKiG6Rq2yanB7Yt)

614-465-6025

press@blockchainrelations.io (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=2t7eSK5OYMO1mawbcekxH2ZfB85z2N6v50felk_AYe0LEhG6fb2zEMKpIqozj5-Agbdh2LcvI3nZlMcGe5J4bLCY_0TQtklrr2aaxrW_mqZ8UKzNRjGfxqLcEO8PG8ON)