Gaming Standards Association: Historic GSA Meeting Forges Path for Blockchain Technology in Gaming Industry

LONDON, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gaming Standards Association's (GSA) recently formed Blockchain Technical Committee held its first meeting in London recently, charting a course to integrate the breakthrough technology into the gaming industry, with the potential to modernize lotteries and online and land-based gaming.

The meeting was hosted by Playtech and attending were representatives from member companies, AxesNetwork, ComTrade Gaming, Gaming Laboratories International, Mercury Gaming Gauselmann, IGT, and Scientific Games. The topics of discussion included responsible gaming, machine certification, and jurisdictional licensing.

"The spirit of collaboration among the members of this committee was groundbreaking, as everyone understands the mission critical responsibilities for the future of the global gaming industry," said Blockchain Committee Chair Earle G. Hall. "The enthusiasm and understanding of the task of the committee were infectious, and by the end of the day, each member was functioning as a collective to positively impact our industry and lead our members into the blockchain era."

The committee concluded that its first important deliverable is to collectively build an educational package to ensure the committee assumed its role of ensuring GSA members understand the benefits of blockchain and its distinction with virtual currencies.

To that effect, the committee decided it would be a driving force in the soon-to-be-announced GSA Technology Forum slated for this November, where GSA members will be exposed to an innovative and high-tech daylong summit.

GSA's work in blockchain technology continues the organization's 20-year commitment to driving the industry to innovation and growth. Over the past 20 years, more than 1,600 volunteers from more than 190 companies have contributed their expertise to create 15 GSA standards in nine committees.

There is a level of membership for every type of company. Visit www.gamingstandards.com (http://www.gamingstandards.com/) to learn more, and follow GSA on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gaming-standards-association), Twitter (https://twitter.com/GSAStandards), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gaming-Standards-Association/235748333619?v=wall).

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries GmbH; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AxesNetwork Solutions Inc.; BHGLS Pty. Ltd.; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Casinos Austria; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); DRGT Europe; eBet Gaming Systems Pty., Ltd.; European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gamblit Gaming, LLC; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Loto-Québec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Sightline Payments; Spintec d.o.o.; Synergy Blue; techno-consult GmbH; U1 Gaming; TNDR, Inc.; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation; Wojskowe Zaklady Lacznosci Nr 1 S.A.

CONTACT: Peter DeRaedt Gaming Standards Association President Tel: +1 (775) 846-4422 E-mail: pdr@gamingstandards.com Paul Speirs-Hernandez Steinbeck Communications President +1 (702) 413-4278 paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gaming Standards Association via Globenewswire

