AbacusNext: HotDocs Wins Prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotDocs (https://www.hotdocs.com/), the global leader in document automation software powered by AbacusNext (https://www.abacusnext.com/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=hotdocs&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_content=queensaward), has been named a winner of the 2018 Queen's Awards for Enterprise, the UK's highest accolade for business success. HotDocs received the award for achievement in International Trade in recognition of thriving overseas growth, accounting for an over seventy percent increase in revenue in the last three years.

Since 1965, the Queen's Awards have recognised exceptional UK businesses who excel at international trade, innovations, or sustainable development-they are the highest official UK awards for enterprise excellence. HotDocs will be attending a reception at Buckingham Palace where Prince Charles will present the award on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. This is HotDoc's second Queen's Award for Enterprise, the first was in 2013, also for excellence in International Trade.

"We are proud to have been named a Queen's Award winner for the second time in five years. This achievement is a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire organisation and the success our sales team has had growing our business overseas," said Gary Eunson, Global Sales Director for HotDocs. "The international appetite for HotDocs is undeniable, and we plan to continue our aggressive growth strategy in 2018 and beyond."

"It is a great honour for HotDocs to have earned Royal recognition and the prestigious Queen's Award," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of AbacusNext. "This award is an extraordinary accomplishment that recognises the excellence of HotDoc's pioneering products and the tireless work of our amazing team on both sides of the Atlantic."

The HotDocs customer base includes representatives from virtually every type of professional industry, including legal, banking, insurance, finance, and the public sector. In all, HotDocs is used in over 60 countries by over one million end users belonging to 11,500 client organisations, including four of the top five US banks, 20% of the Fortune 500, and enterprises and agencies of all sizes. HotDocs is the global leader in the document automation software industry and serves many of the largest companies in the world including RBS, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, Thomson Reuters and the US Department of Justice.

HotDocs is planning to build on recent successes and has an ambitious growth strategy for both domestic and international markets. Success to date stems from the fact that HotDocs offers customers a software solution that ultimately leads to better governance of complex document-generation processes, a corresponding mitigation of risk, greater compliance with existing rules and regulations, and a substantial decrease in document production costs.

About the Queen's Award for Enterprise

The Award Scheme, originally known as The Queen's Award to Industry, was instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, following the recommendations of a committee chaired by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. The first awards were made in 1966. Approximately 150 Queen's Awards have been announced this year for outstanding business achievement in the fields of International Trade, Innovation, and Sustainable Development. Winners of The Queen's Awards can expect an invitation to attend a special reception at Buckingham Palace. The awards are made annual by HM The Queen and are only given for the highest levels of excellence demonstrated in each category.

About HotDocs

Since launching in the early 1990s, HotDocs has defined the concept of automated document assembly and has developed technology based on two decades of client feedback, resulting in the most powerful and versatile document automation solution available today. HotDocs is a pioneer and the global market leader, with over one million users in over 11,500 client organizations across more than sixty countries, and is headquartered in Edinburgh, UK.

About AbacusNext



As the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services sector, AbacusNext helps legal and accounting professionals achieve ultimate success and peace of mind through the delivery of a complete suite of compliance-ready technology solutions designed to support a secure and cloud-enabled practice at a cost they can afford. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and backed by private investment with Providence Equity, AbacusNext delivers products and services to over 500,000 businesses worldwide.

Contact:

Tim Parker

tparker@hotdocs.co.uk (mailto:tparker@hotdocs.co.uk)

+1-858-529-0018

