Medicover: Interim Report January-March 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018

Revenue increased by 14.1% to €161.9m (€141.9m). Organic revenue grew by 13.3%.

Operating profit amounted to €8.1m (€6.8m), representing an operating margin of 5.0% (4.8%).

Net profit amounted to €9.4m (€4.4m), which represents a net profit margin of 5.8% (3.1%).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €6.6m (€8.8m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) was €0.067 (€0.040).

EBITDA increased by 13.6% to €15.0m (€13.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.3% (9.3%).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Growth FY 2017 Revenue 161.9 141.9 14% 580.2 Operating profit 8.1 6.8 19% 28.8 Operating profit margin, % 5.0% 4.8%

5.0% Net profit 9.4 4.4 114% 20.2 Net profit margin, % 5.8% 3.1%

3.5% Earnings per share, € 0.067 0.040 68% 0.157 Diluted earnings per share, € 0.067 0.040 68% 0.157









EBITDA1 15.0 13.2 14% 55.0 EBITDA margin, %[1] 9.3% 9.3%

9.5%











[1] For Alternative Performance Meassure definitions and reconciliations, refer to note 6

This information is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 (CET) on 26 April 2018. This interim report and other information about Medicover, is available at medicover.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paula Treutiger

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Director

Phone: +46-73-66-6599

Mail: paula.treutiger@medicover.com

