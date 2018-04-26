Medicover: Interim Report January-March 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Revenue increased by 14.1% to €161.9m (€141.9m). Organic revenue grew by 13.3%.
- Operating profit amounted to €8.1m (€6.8m), representing an operating margin of 5.0% (4.8%).
- Net profit amounted to €9.4m (€4.4m), which represents a net profit margin of 5.8% (3.1%).
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €6.6m (€8.8m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) was €0.067 (€0.040).
- EBITDA increased by 13.6% to €15.0m (€13.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.3% (9.3%).
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
€ millions (€m)
Q1 2018
Q1 2017
Growth
FY 2017
Revenue
161.9
141.9
14%
580.2
Operating profit
8.1
6.8
19%
28.8
Operating profit margin, %
5.0%
4.8%
5.0%
Net profit
9.4
4.4
114%
20.2
Net profit margin, %
5.8%
3.1%
3.5%
Earnings per share, €
0.067
0.040
68%
0.157
Diluted earnings per share, €
0.067
0.040
68%
0.157
EBITDA1
15.0
13.2
14%
55.0
EBITDA margin, %[1]
9.3%
9.3%
9.5%
[1] For Alternative Performance Meassure definitions and reconciliations, refer to note 6
