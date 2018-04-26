sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,24 Euro		+0,06
+0,97 %
WKN: A2DRQV ISIN: SE0009778848 Ticker-Symbol: 5M0B 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICOVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDICOVER AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.04.2018 | 09:07
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Medicover: Interim Report January-March 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Revenue increased by 14.1% to €161.9m (€141.9m). Organic revenue grew by 13.3%.
  • Operating profit amounted to €8.1m (€6.8m), representing an operating margin of 5.0% (4.8%).
  • Net profit amounted to €9.4m (€4.4m), which represents a net profit margin of 5.8% (3.1%).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €6.6m (€8.8m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) was €0.067 (€0.040).
  • EBITDA increased by 13.6% to €15.0m (€13.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.3% (9.3%).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)

Q1 2018

Q1 2017

Growth

FY 2017

Revenue

161.9

141.9

14%

580.2

Operating profit

8.1

6.8

19%

28.8

Operating profit margin, %

5.0%

4.8%


5.0%

Net profit

9.4

4.4

114%

20.2

Net profit margin, %

5.8%

3.1%


3.5%

Earnings per share, €

0.067

0.040

68%

0.157

Diluted earnings per share, €

0.067

0.040

68%

0.157






EBITDA1

15.0

13.2

14%

55.0

EBITDA margin, %[1]

9.3%

9.3%


9.5%






[1] For Alternative Performance Meassure definitions and reconciliations, refer to note 6

This information is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 (CET) on 26 April 2018. This interim report and other information about Medicover, is available at medicover.com.

For further information, please contact:
Paula Treutiger
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Director
Phone: +46-73-66-6599
Mail: paula.treutiger@medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/medicover/r/interim-report-january-march-2018,c2505870

The following files are available for download:



http://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/2505870/829741.pdf

Interim report January-March 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire