SRKay Invests in SCIKEY, a High Potential Indo-Finnish Talent Marketplace Venture

LONDON and HELSINKI, April 26, 2018

SRKay Consulting Group announces its second round of investment in 'SCIKEY', a hiring lifecycle automation and talent marketplace that is planned for beta launch in select markets in May-June this year. SCIKEY got onboarded onto SRKay's accelerator ecosystem in late 2016, and since then team SCIKEY has been deeply engaged in cutting-edge research.

"I truly believe that SCIKEY, with its IPs, unique proposition and experiential offering has the potential to change the way organizations hire talent," said Mr. Alok Kumar, Managing Partner, SRKay.

"We were amazed to see the SCIKEY's core engine deliver behavioral predictions of individuals and even organizations that are highly accurate. The research and solutions planned by SCIKEY team to enable a better quality of organizational productivity is path-breaking," said Kesavan Srinivasan, CTO at SRKay's accelerator.

SRKay's incubation and acceleration ecosystem support ventures by providing them access to critical talent, global infrastructure, mentorship and access to funds, till the time they are profitable and on their own. Currently, SRKay is incubating several ventures through its reverse progressive equity model, in line with its philosophy of investing in potentially disruptive ideas led by technological innovation. SRKay had earlier announced its investment in Finland to set up an R&D Lab to support its ventures.

"SCIKEY will provide a 21st-century unparalleled hiring experience, making access to talent simpler and efficient," said Shriram Viswanathan, Co-Founder, SCIKEY.

About SRKay Consulting Group

SRKay Consulting Group invests and accelerates innovative, high-potential and early-stage opportunities and businesses, alongside offering premium business advisory services to start-ups as well as established organizations. The area of focus is on long-term investments in futuristic ideas that aim to make the world a happier and a better place. The Group's investment interests include businesses that seek to differentiate themselves through the use of cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit http://www.srkay.com