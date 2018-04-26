The DDK Foundation: DDK Chain: Diamond Commercial Ecosystem Planning Based on Blockchain Technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / The DDK (Diamonds Data Kingdom) Foundation, which is composed of new technology experts from Belgian international diamond tycoons, Nigerian Diamond Banks, and blockchains, is based on an integrated ecosystem of distributed ledgers and applications that combines the diamond industry with a new financial network.

The DDK Foundation is committed to providing solutions for the entire process of diamond mining, processing, design, evaluation, consumption, circulation, efficiency improvement, capital financing, and social participation that are currently involved in the new modern diamond ecosystem innovations. It also provides value preservation and appreciation of rivets supplied by other industries.

The DDK Chain (referred to as DDK) is a global open source blockchain project that the DDK Foundation has provided technology research and development into. Its core lies in the use of existing diamond application networks (for example channels, terminals, and communities) as a node and distributed accounts as a development framework. The use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud storage, and new finance will improve the energy efficiency of the diamond industry chain and make the use of diamonds more green, efficient, transparent, and safe.

DDK is applicable to modern diamond ecosystem networks with numerous nodes, large amounts of information, and diverse type of data.

DDK's mission: To make diamonds more long-lasting and to more easily create wealth!

The advantages of DDK

On the DDK platform, it has its own advantages, and mainly in the following areas:

1. One-stop development platform - Flexible and easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure

The DDK main chain provides a complete and Turing based modular development platform for developers and users. Developers and users do not need to study underlying technical details such as cryptography, consensus mechanisms, and storage methods, and instead can use a simple and fast programmable environment to directly connect to various diamond applications, thereby reducing commercial costs. DDK has developed a set of blockchain diamond technology standards that follow the principles of hotplugging, modular expansion, and parallel expansion. It also provides alternative smart contracts, multi-chain parallelism, consensus mechanisms, P2P networking, storage, encryption, multi-level accounts and other functional modules. Based on the DDK main chain, we will provide a variety of modular components, such as CPU, hard disks, storage, or motherboards assembled into a computer. The user can freely choose the modules of consensus, storage, contract, arbitration, account systems, anonymous strategy, and authority, and assemble them into sub-chains that fulfill their needs.

2. Consensus mechanism adopts POA algorithm

The public chain of the diamond chain has smart contracts, ring signatures, cross-chain transactions, resistance to quantum attacks, and other features. Smart contracts enable transaction data to be executed within virtual machines, ensuring the security of transaction data and the complete nature of Turing. The ring signature is used for anonymous transactions, so that no one knows which address the consumer of the diamond chain cryptocurrency originated from, thereby ensuring the user's private transaction details. The cross-chain transactions are used to exchange data between public and private chains. The anti-quantum attack algorithm improves the ECDSA public-key and private-key asymmetric encryption algorithms, which makes it impossible to decrypt information when quantum computers arrive, which ensures the security of transaction information.

3. "Main chain + sub-chain" high performance and high-security drive applications

Business applications demand high performance and DDK is committed to solving the performance limitations of existing blockchains. Parallel extension technology is used to separate the services of the main chain and sub-chains through the operation mechanism of the main chain and multiple sub-chains. Each sub-chain is responsible for its own business, and the main chain is responsible for data exchange and data security between the sub-chains to meet the requirements of TPS to the tens of millions. It also guarantees a balance between data transparency and business confidentiality.

4. Adapting massive blockchain application scenarios

At the application level, it can be expected that the blockchain will serve as a platform and even individual support for the underlying infrastructure in terms of work and daily life. The DDK provides support for future application scenarios and different requirements of blockchain infrastructure through the operation mechanisms of modular, multi-chain parallel, and smart contracts.

5. The balance between data transparency and business confidentiality

For organizations, data confidentiality and security are extremely important. However, the open and transparent nature of the blockchain has caused concerns for organizations. The DDK ensures the confidentiality and security of the business data of the sub-chain and solves the problem of balance between data transparency and business confidentiality through data isolation and cross-chain auditing.

6. The strong and wide range of channels

DDK and the diamond tycoon De Beers have synchronized their network data. It covered the global offline jewelry retail terminal, as well as thousands of alliance business chain channels to boost project landing applications.

