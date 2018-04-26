

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty Chemicals Company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Thursday reported that it has made a good start to the year and is confident of making further financial and strategic progress in 2018.



In Personal Care, hectorite based products for the cosmetics market continue to experience growth across new product categories and geographies. Performance in anti-perspirant active ingredients has improved following pricing actions taken in 2017.



In Coatings, performance benefited from growth in EMEA and the Americas, and a steady performance in Asia.



CEO Paul Waterman said, 'Elementis has had a solid start to the year and we are confident of delivering continued progress in 2018, in line with our previous expectations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX