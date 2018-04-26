VoIP-to-CRM offerings propel 787% revenue growth

CloudCall, a leading provider of VoIP telephony integrated into Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, was recently named one of the fastest growing UK companies in the Financial Times FT 1000 report. CloudCall grew its revenue 787% from 2013 to 2016, the period covered in the report, ranking 6th in Technology and 28th overall in the UK.

"We've seen a tremendous uptick in customer adoption of our solutions, both in the UK and in the United States," said Simon Cleaver, CloudCall CEO. "CloudCall helps our customers drive more efficiency, and effectiveness, in their operations, while improving relationships with their clients… attractive attributes in this incredibly competitive world of business."

CloudCall boosts user productivity by integrating its telephony directly into CRM systems, speeding outbound calling, automatically capturing call data and recordings, and increasing call connection rates. CloudCall also provides enhanced management visibility, shrinks employee onboarding cycles, and simplifies capture and propagation of best practices.

CloudCall recently announced its pragmatic approach to GDPR compliance via its In-call Consent capability, where verbal consent is easily recorded and tracked by users directly from within the CRM.

