

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, Thursday reported that its copper production for the first quarter rose to 67.3 kt from 52.1 kt in the same period last year.



Zinc in concentrate output in the first quarter slid to 14.2 kt from 15.5 kt a year ago.



However, the Group reported gold output of 49.9 koz, up from 42.6 koz in the year-ago period. Silver output increased to 852 koz from 795 koz last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve its guidance across all metals for the full year 2018, targeting 270 to 300 kt of copper production and 160 to 175 koz of gold. The company added that it is delivering production growth into a balanced market and the medium-term outlook for copper prices remains strong.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX