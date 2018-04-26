

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE PLC said the company will assess the CMA's statement about the proposed merger of SSE Energy Services, SSE's household energy and services business in GB, and Innogy SE's retail business, npower, but continues to believe that the proposed merger will deliver benefits for the energy market and energy customers. The CMA has found that the merger of SSE Retail and Npower could lead to higher prices for some billpayers, following its initial investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority believes that the merger warrants further in-depth scrutiny.



Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE, said: 'We remain confident that the proposed merger will deliver benefits for customers and for the energy market as a whole and that we will be able to demonstrate this to the CMA in due course.'



SSE and Npower now have until 3 May to offer measures to address the CMA's concerns.



