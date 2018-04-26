sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,197 Euro		 +0,006
+0,27 %
WKN: 852015 ISIN: GB0008782301 Ticker-Symbol: TWW 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,109
2,164
10:09
2,11
2,163
10:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC2,197+0,27 %