(WebFG News) - France's Airbus and Germany's Dassault have teamed up to develop a new warplane to replace Eurofighter and Rafale jets, indicating Britain's BAE Systems may be left out of the programme. BAE Systems which is a partner in Eurofighter wasn't mentioned in the announcement on Wednesday. The move follows pledges from last summer to tighten defence links with new jets call the Future Combat Air System and both companies signed an initial agreement. It is expected that the new jets would ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...