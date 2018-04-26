(WebFG News) - Denmark's Ørsted, one of the largest wind farm developers in the UK, is preparing the charge up of the first major battery storage project, which will allow National Grid to manage grid stability during fluctuations. The project, which was initially developed by Shaw Energi, is due to start in May in Liverpool and is expected to be operational by the end of the year. NEC Energy Solutions will supply the 20MW battery system. Matthew Wright, managing director of Ørsted UK, said: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...