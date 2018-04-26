Zug - eLocations announced its Initial Token Offering (ITO) today, which is conceived to create a new token economy and attract funds to be reinvested into the eLocations platform. The global platform holds details of stores in over 500 cities worldwide and simplifies rental, management and buying decisions by linking existing data and providing relevant analytics. The technology will help all parties to make faster, smarter and more trusted decisions, supported by the infinite potential of blockchain technology. As a result, eLocations will also revolutionize lease contract management for retailers by converting paper-based contracts into self-executable Smart-Contracts on the Blockchain.

