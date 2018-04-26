

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a developer of products for the information and communications market, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2018 decreased by 21.2% to 81.79 billion Japanese yen from the prior year, due to the recording of a write-down in the amount of 50.17 billion yen relating to long-term purchase agreements for procurement of polysilicon material in the solar energy business, included within the Life & Environment Group, which more than offset improvements in profitability in the Components Business and the Document Solutions Group resulting from the sales growth and efforts to reduce costs and raise productivity.



Annual earnings per share decreased to 222.43 yen from 282.62 yen in the previous year.



But, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2018 increased by 10.8% to 1.58 trillion yen from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX