26.04.2018
(3 Leser)
Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Annual Report 2017

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on May 3, 2018 at 3:00 pm CET. The dial-in numbers are US + 1-212-999-6659, UK +44(0)20-3003-2666 and Sweden +46(0)8-505-204-24 using the meeting code: Corral.

For further information, please contact:
Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46(0)10-450-10-21
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/annual-report-2017,c2505413

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2818/2505413/830115.pdf

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB Annual Report 2017

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/rtpeu08,c2396927

RTPEU08


© 2018 PR Newswire