Duni and Mitt Liv: a partnership that contributes to positive change in society

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni and Mitt Liv (My Life) have created a partnership that aims to enhance Duni's work on diversity. Mitt Liv is a social enterprise that strives to achieve an inclusive society and a labor market that values diversity.

"We have chosen to collaborate with Mitt Liv, which we believe is an effective organization that is making a difference. We want to make an active contribution towards a positive change in society, and we hope that the partnership with Mitt Liv will enable us to achieve this," says Sofie Lindström, HR Director at Duni.

Sofie confirms that Duni is a global company and the objective is to reflect this. Diversity at Duni means that everyone in the company has the same rights and opportunities, and shall be treated equally regardless of gender, gender identity and gender expression, ethnic origin, religion or other beliefs, functional capacity, sexual orientation and age.

"Diversity is in many ways business-critical," says Sofie. "Among other things, it's important for our customers, for the climate at work and for innovative force. Diversity contributes to a dynamic organization, consisting of individuals with different perspectives who are always challenging what we do and how we do it. We like that!"

"We at Mitt Liv are delighted to have the opportunity to initiate a partnership with Duni. Their desire and engagement for the issue creates good conditions for a successful, long-term partnership, and together we'll open up ways into the labor market for more people. It's important for us to collaborate with companies that want to work actively on these issues and that inspire others to be bold enough to do the same," says Fatime Nedzipovska, Program Manager for Mitt Liv in Skåne.

About Duni

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand name is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has around 2,400 employees spread out across 23 countries, with its headquarters in Malmö and production sites in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Find out more at www.duni.com

About Mitt Liv

Mitt Liv is a social enterprise that strives to achieve an inclusive society and a labor market that values diversity. For us, being a social enterprise means that we address social challenges with innovative solutions based on profitable, commercial methods. Mitt Liv currently operates in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Östergötland (Norrköping and Linköping) and Malmö. Find out more at www.mittliv.com

Press contact

Mitt Liv, Laras Piniji, +46-72-334-7687

Duni, Sofie Lindström, +46-734-196253

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/duni-and-mitt-liv--a-partnership-that-contributes-to-positive-change-in-society,c2506214

The following files are available for download: