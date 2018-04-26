Our previously communicated plan was to have all of the trading and clearing platforms to run in production from Site A (VASBY) from Monday April 23rd.



We have now decided that we will continue to run our primary production systems from Site B (PORT). We will communicate a definite date for resuming operations on Site A (VASBY) as soon as possible.



Our trading and clearing services will therefore continue to look as of today, Friday April 20th, until further notice.



Please see the availability of services for the affected markets:



INET



The INET matching engine for Nasdaq Nordic markets will continue to run on Site B (PORT) Monday April 23rd, resulting in all production services running as of today Friday April 20th. All connectivity services (OUCH and FIX gateways, and ITCH market data services) are available on both site A and site B.



Affected markets:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity



Genium INET



Genium INET matching engine and clearing system for Nasdaq Nordic/Baltic and Nasdaq Commodities markets will be opened on Sunday April 22nd, as per normal weekend schedule, running on Site B (PORT). The platform will stay on Site B, running production services as of today Friday April 20th.



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Nordic Index-, Equity- and Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income



Nasdaq Commodities



-- Nasdaq Commodities



Nasdaq Clearing



Interface Site A Nasdaq VASBY Site B Nasdaq PORT OMnet Order Entry Available Available OMnet Clearing Now Available Available FIX Order Entry Not available Available FIX Drop Not available Available Trading Workstation Available Available Clearing Workstation 1 Now Available Available Q-Port Available Available Global Vision Not available Available ITCH Available Available GCF Not available Available



For technical questions please contact (Genium INET):



Technical Support + 46 8 405 67 50 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



--



For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 64 10 operator@nasdaq.com