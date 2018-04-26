Cloud adoption and digital transformation drives momentum in EMEA region

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced the opening of its new European Headquarters in Dublin. The company opened its first European headquarters in Dublin in 2014 and has since grown its team to about 100 employees. Its new space at 31-36 Golden Lane is expected to provide the local Ireland team the space to grow up to 300 team members as well as provide state of the art facilities for hosting customers, meetups, and connecting with the local community.

In addition to growing its team in Ireland, New Relic has opened offices across Europe to support its ongoing customer growth, including in London, Munich, and Zurich, as well as launching its European Development Center in Barcelona.

The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Speaking at the company's office opening event, Minister Pat Breen TD said, "I am delighted to unveil New Relic's new European HQ in Dublin. Ireland has become a launchpad for high-growth companies from across the world, and it is very encouraging to witness New Relic's expansion over recent years as well as their impressive new building in the area."

According to IDC1, by 2021, public cloud services spending for the EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa) region will total to over $60 billion. New Relic sees companies' continued investment and focus on cloud adoption and digital transformation as a tailwind for its own growth, as the company helps customers adopt, and optimize performance in, the cloud.

"Our New Relic Dublin team is delighted to have an expanded location and presence in Ireland, from which we can further support our EMEA customers and partners and provide a hub to come together for meetings, meetups, and more. We've thrived as a team in Dublin and I'm thrilled to see us embarking on this next chapter as we continue our efforts to foster growth and leadership in the region," said Glenn Cahill, VP of Commercial Sales, New Relic.

"Dublin has provided a vibrant home to our EMEA team since 2014 when we established our original European headquarters in the city. As many leading companies in Europe have accelerated the adoption of cloud and digital transformation, we're excited about the opportunity to help these organizations get real-time performance insights to innovate faster," said Mark Sachleben, CFO, New Relic.

"The European headquarters in Dublin is an important location for New Relic as it both serves and grows its customer base in Europe. Ireland is home to many established and high-growth companies. International companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce in the region," said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

See photos, and learn more about New Relic's new EMEA headquarters in this blog post.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding growth in New Relic's Dublin office and its benefits for third parties, such as customers and partners, as well as growth opportunities, such as with respect to the broader market for public cloud spending, company revenue and European headcount. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

1 IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005185/en/

Contacts:

New Relic, Inc.

Media Contact

Meg Bolger, 415-658-9617

pr@newrelic.com

or

Investor Contact

Jonathan Parker, 503-336-9280

IR@newrelic.com