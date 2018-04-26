Certent Announces 2018 Lineup of Disclosure Management Global Summits for Partners and Customers

LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for equity compensation and financial disclosure management, today announced six global events supporting disclosure management customers and partners. In addition to regional events held across North America, this year's summits include stops in Europe and Australia to support global growth.

Beginning in May with multi-day events in Sydney and Paris, the disclosure management summits give customers and partners access to thought leadership from global regulatory and research experts, product training, networking with peers and executives, and entertainment.

"We continue to invest in our customer and partner base in EMEA and APAC through these events and our ongoing commitment to addressing global compliance requirements," says Michael Madigan, General Manager of Disclosure Management at Certent. "Given our significant, growing international customer base, it is more important than ever to offer access to our regulatory and reporting experts."

Highlights of the global summits events will include breakout sessions covering topics such as Regulatory Reporting - Past, Present, and Future, Financial and Regulatory Reporting, Interactive Disclosure Research, and information on Certent's product roadmap.

"The changing regulatory landscape doesn't show signs of slowing down any time soon," said Brett Alexander, VP of Product Management for Disclosure Management at Certent. "Showing customers how changes in COREP/FINREP, Solvency II, CIPC, and a several other regulatory mandates impact their business is a main priority for these events."

Following the Paris and Sydney events, Certent will host summits in Houston, Toronto, New York City, and Stockholm. Full details on these events including dates and accommodations, as well as information on the equity management summit in San Diego is available at www.certentsummit.com.

About Certent

Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes.

CONTACT:

Aaron Bolshaw

Certent

+1 925 730 4300

press@certent.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/180416/certent_logo.jpg