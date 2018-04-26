sprite-preloader
26.04.2018
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

London, April 25

26 April 2018

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

Notice of Full Year Results

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited will announce its Full Year results for the year ended 31 March 2018 on Tuesday 22 May 2018.

There will be a presentation for analysts on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting.

For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Ellie Sweeney/Richard Gotla
schroderrealestate@fticonsulting.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000


