JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED



NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS

26 April 2018

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, intends to announce its full year results for the twelve month period ended 28 February 2018 on Tuesday, 22 May 2018.

There will be an analyst and investor conference call to discuss JZCP's recent financial performance and portfolio developments at 2pm (UK) / 9am (US).

Those analysts and investors wishing to dial into the call are asked to register by contacting Jack Rodway on +44 (0)20 3319 5726 or Jack.Rodway@fticonsulting.com.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Jack Rodway

+44 (0)20 3727 1143 / 3319 5726

FTI Consulting

David Zalaznick

+1 212 485 9410

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Paul Ford

+44 (0) 1481 745383

JZ Capital Partners

About JZ Capital Partners

JZ Capital Partners ("JZCP") is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI's experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.