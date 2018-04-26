Wajer Yachts Launches the Wajer 55 S

HEEG, Netherlands, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A Sports Utility Yacht

Wajer Yachts in the Netherlands has unveiled its latest motoryacht model, the Wajer 55 S. Eighteen months after the release of the flagship Wajer 55, this sportier version is based upon a centre console concept. The new model has the same hull as the Wajer 55, but with a completely different deck layout. This gives the boat an even more dynamic look and room for all kinds of watersport toys. This combination of sportiness, luxury and comfort is why Wajer is calling the new model a Sports Utility Yacht.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682279/Wajer_Yachts.jpg )



The S-Factor

The S-factor in the Wajer 55 S meets all the requirements of modern watersporters. Three powerful 435 HP Volvo Penta IPS600 engines for joystick driving and dynamic positioning, offering an impressive top speed of over 40 knots.

"We find it very important to listen to the wishes of our customers," says Dries Wajer, commercial director of Wajer Yachts. "We use this information to fuel the continuous innovation on our vessels. The Wajer 55 S is the logical continuation of the sales success of the Wajer 55, of which we have now sold more than 30."

Fun and comfort

The new model features the finely tuned finishing, comfort and aesthetics to which Wajer owners are accustomed. The Wajer 55 S's hardtop roof consists of removable panels and can be extended to provide shade for the lounging area aft of the captain's seats. The outdoor galley, with grill, refrigerator and icemaker, is another new feature pioneered by this model.

Navigation is very simple and clear thanks to the built-in Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit System. Four forward-facing Stidd captain's seats and two elegant Garmin touchscreens allow the whole family to take part in navigating. And the state-of-the-art custom-made audio system makes any stay on board a party.

The boat can be expanded as desired with a stabilising system, carbon finishing and a swimming platform for even more comfort.

Like its flagship sibling, the Wajer 55 S was designed in partnership with Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, while Vripack Naval Architects designed the hull.

Specificaties WAJER 55 S

Builder: Wajer Yachts

Design: Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design

Engineering: Wajer Yachts

Naval architecture: Vripack Naval Architects

LOA: 16.01m

Beam: 4.40m/14.4ft

Draught: 1.22m/4ft

Weight: 17.5t (half load)

Construction: GRP composite vacuum infusement

Hull shape: deep V-planing deadrise 21°

Engines: 3x Volvo Penta IPS 600 D6-435 HP

Maximum speed: 40 + knots

Cruising speed: 28 knots

Fuel tank: 2,368 litres/625 gallons

Fuel consumption: 130 litres/hour, 32 gallons/hour at 28 knots (IPS 600)

Water tank: 418 litres/ 110 gallons

Boiler: Webasto 75 litres/ 20 gallons

Maximum load: 1250 kg

Maximum passengers: 20

Design category: CE-B

PICTURES, MOVIE AND MORE INFO AT

https://www.wajer.com/press/publication/243/wajer-55-s/

About Wajer Yachts

We build luxurious open day-boats up to 55ft. Our boats are characterised by a blend of elegance and performance. We continuously pioneer ground-breaking innovations in pursuit of the perfect sailing experience. While our boats are completely hand made, don't let that craftsmanship fool you: they are the most technologically advanced out there. Still a family-owned business, we build our boats completely in house with obsessive attention to detail. After our boats set sail, we offer outstanding service that goes above and beyond the call of duty. Everything for the perfect day on the water - without a worry.

Wajer yachts can be found cruising the seven seas and many more lakes and canals around the world. We have service centres in The Netherlands, France, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the USA. The current fleet consists of the original Captain's Launch, the 37, 38, 38S and the mighty 55.

More information www.wajer.com