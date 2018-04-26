Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm - and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath

LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The First Table concept is a win-win for both diners and restaurant advocates. Diners receive 50% off their food bills (for 2-4 people) by booking tables through the company's current locations in Bristol, Bath and London .

"The great thing about First Table is that it makes it really affordable for people to try new restaurants," said Kate Loisel, London Director . "We all have favourite haunts, but more often than not we see diners trying somewhere new and becoming loyal patrons."

The concept helps restaurants solve the age-old problem of slow evening starts, First Table's in-house digital marketing team also then delivers effective marketing with targeted advertising and local 'brand amplification' for their partners. The catch for restaurants? None! The company does all the marketing for free.

In today's age of social media storms and online reputation fiascos, accessing this community presents a big win for restaurateurs.

"The cumulative results here are phenomenal. We're simply assisting restaurants who are already doing great work to get the recognition they deserve," Loisel empathised.

First Table has a community of nearly 200,000 diners, accessing over 700 restaurants in 35 major cities across New Zealand and Australia.

"Launching the UK is a huge milestone for us, and is key to our EMEA expansion," says First Table Founder, Mat Weir.

Racing past 150,000 bookings last year while keeping up with both public and industry demand - opening up shop in 12 new territories in as many months.

This Spring, they began curating a collection of some of London's hottest restaurants. Advocates so far include Treves & Hyde, Tom's Kitchen, Snaps + Rye, Enoteca Rosso, Tonkotsu, The Perception at W London, Hood Streatham, Beach Blanket Babylon, Bó Drake and Mac & Wild, as well as many more.

"The common ground that really makes our community tick is a simple passion for food and sharing the joys of a great dining experience," Loisel concluded. "We're thrilled to begin championing all that London has to offer, come join us."

