Global Ion Exchange Resins Market to Collect US$3.8 Bn by 2026 With Recent Advancements for Drug Delivery Systems

ALBANY, New York, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ion exchange resins market has been foretold in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to find players focusing on technological and product innovation and periodic expansion of their facilities. For instance, river water treatment systems by Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation were first made available for sale in Myanmar's private and public sectors in July 2017. Another instance could be next-gen ion exchange resins launched by Dow Chemical Company in November 2017. The resins are said to be particularly reengineered for effective industrial water treatment. Some of the top players of the market are ResinTech Inc., Purolite, and Ionic Systems Ltd.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

TMR has prognosticated the global ion exchange resins market to attain a valuation of US$3.8 bn by the completion of 2026 while posting a decent CAGR of 4.8% for the forecast tenure 2018-2026. By product, mixed bed resins could be valued higher in terms of both revenue and volume. Regionally, North America has been anticipated to secure dominance in the market, considering its over 30.0% share achieved in 2017.

Request A Sample Of Ion Exchange Resins Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1076

Food Industry Stimulates Demand with Need for Removal of Unwanted Molecules

Adoption of healthier food habits as a result of the rise in the prevalence of food-related disorders has been foreseen to augur well for the world ion exchange resins market. In the food industry, products are required to meet stringent purity standards to be accepted for sale in their appropriate markets. The demand for ion exchange resins could attain a strong boost with the high requirement of cost-efficient solutions to get rid of unwanted molecules in the food industry.

Sugarcane decolorization, beer sugar refining, starch sweetener refining, and several other applications of ion exchange resins have been projected to raise the hopes of obtaining robust growth in the market. Increased water salinity in current natural water resources because of extensive usage in the food industry could also swell the demand for ion exchange resins in the coming years.

View in-depth table of contents for this report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1076

Ion Exchange Resins Not Efficient Enough to Filter Bacteria Pose Threat to Demand

Insufficient capability of ion exchange resins to efficiently eradicate bacteria and other microorganisms from feedwater has been prophesied to act as a growth restraint for the global market. In fact, in some cases, ion exchange resins are said to promote the growth of bacteria. Therefore, even demineralized water obtained after treating with ion exchange resins is required to again undergo very fine filtration or UV radiation or heat treatment.

Having that mentioned, latest developments of ion exchange resins for drug delivery systems have been forecast to set the tone for significant growth in the market. Advancement of drug delivery system in order to enhance patient compliance and optimize drug therapeutics could also help the market to create rewarding opportunities in the international ion exchange resins market.

Ask for Discount on Premium Research Report (US$ 5795) With Complete TOC:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1076

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Ion Exchange Resins Market (Product - Adsorbent Resins, Chelating Resins, Strong Acid Cation Resins, Weak Acid Cation Resins, Strong Base Anion Resins, Weak Base Anion Resins, and Mixed Bed Resins; Application - Sugar Refining, Liquid Glucose, Uranium Mining, Gold Mining, MTBE Catalysis, TAME, Bisphenol A, Industrial Water Treatment, Food and Beverages, Ultrapure Water, Pharmaceuticals, Municipal Water Treatment, Water Softening, and Mining and Chemicals; End-use Industry - Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Water Treatment, Municipal Water Treatment, Mining, Electrical and Electronics, Power Generation, Nuclear Power, Food and Beverages, Chemical Production, and Research and Development) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1076

The global ion exchange resins market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market by Product

Adsorbent Resins

Chelating Resins

Strong Acid Cation Resins

Weak Acid Cation Resins

Strong Base Anion Resins

Weak Base Anion Resins

Mixed Bed Resins

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market by Application

Sugar Refining

Liquid Glucose

Uranium Mining

Gold Mining

MTBE Catalysis

TAME

Bisphenol A

Industrial Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Ultrapure Water

Pharmaceutical

Municipal Water Treatment

Water Softening

Mining and Chemicals

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market by End-use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Mining

Electrical and Electronics

Power Generation

Nuclear Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical Production

Research and Development

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Metal Fabrication Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metal-fabrication-market.html

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastics-electrical-appliances-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/