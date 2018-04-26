APG Cash Drawer Collaboration Wins Place on Innovation Award Shortlist

Intelligent Cash Handling Solution Leads the Way in Automated Cash Management

NEWHAVEN, England, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- APG Cash Drawer, a global manufacturer of cash management solutions, has been shortlisted with partners Volumatic and Gulfcoast for the Retail Business & Technology Expo (RBTE) Innovation Award 2018.

Fred Beuve, Director of Global SMARTtill Technology at APG, said "Innovation is crucial to the success of modern multichannel retailing. Combining APG's SMARTtill with Volumatic's CounterCache Intelligent and Gulfcoast's Storekeeper software presents customers with an all-encompassing cash management solution, redefining closed loop cash handling within a retail environment. We are thrilled to have received recognition for this collaboration and will continue to work with our partners to deliver innovative technologies that embrace emerging retail trends."

RBTE, the annual 'must-attend' event for retail and hospitality organisations, takes place at London'sOlympia, 2nd-3rd May, and will be hosting an Innovation Trail where over 100,000 retail professionals can experience the shortlisted system live in action. The winner of the Innovation Award will be announced at RBTE's Big Party being held at the end of the first day of the event.

Regardless of how retailers manage their cash, APG offers solutions for every environment. Visitors at RBTE will have the opportunity to view demonstrations of a wide array of cash handling solutions, from General Application and Bespoke, to mPOS and the SMARTtill Intelligent Cash Drawer. Partners Gulfcoast and Numus will be joining APG on their stand, demonstrating the seamless integration between the SMARTtill cash management solution and their market-leading software. Numus offers a brand new approach to cash handling, an affordable, fully automated, plug and play cash payments service from till to bank.

Visit APG Cash Drawer on stand D138 to see the recently released TCP/IP enabled SMARTtill Solution; the new cost effective, high capacity ECD410 Slide Out Cash Drawer, and the TabletPRO model 550 cash drawer for iPad and mobile environments.

About APG Cash Drawer - APG Cash Drawer, with over 39 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtill Intelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call +44 1273 616300. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506946/APG_Cash_Drawer.jpg