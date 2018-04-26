(WebFG News) - Oil giant BP has appointed former BG Group and Statoil boss Helge Lund as its new chairman, succeeding Carl-Henric Svanberg, with effect from 1 January 2019. Lund was chief executive of BG from 2015 to 2016, when it merged with Shell. He jointed BG from Statoil, where he was president and CEO for 10 years from 2004. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of industrial conglomerate Aker Kvaerner and also held executive positions at Norwegian industrial holding company Aker RGI and ...

