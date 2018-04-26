(WebFG News) - Royal Dutch Shell reported a strong rise in first-quarter earnings thanks to higher crude oil prices and growth from its gas and upstream businesses. However, while it declared another interim cash dividend of $0.47, chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said "less favourable" refining market conditions and lower contributions from trading hit earnings in the downstream business. First-quarter earnings of $5.3bn were up 42% on the first quarter of 2017 and 24% on the fourth ...

