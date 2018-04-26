

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as concerns over rising bond yields tempered investor optimism on the earnings front. Traders also awaited rate decisions from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.



China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 42.94 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 3,075.03 amid growing fears of a trade war with the United States. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down more than 1 percent in late trade.



Japanese shares rose amid widespread gains in the technology sector following upbeat earnings results from the likes of Texas Instruments, Facebook and AMD.



The Nikkei average rose 104.29 points or 0.47 percent to 22,319.61 while the broader Topix index closed 0.25 percent higher at 1,772.13.



Tokyo Electron climbed 8.4 percent after the semiconductor equipment maker forecast strong profits for this fiscal year ending March 2019. Advantest surged 2.6 percent and Sumco Corp added 3.6 percent.



Australian shares finished slightly lower as banks succumbed to heavy selling pressure, weighed down by a weakening Aussie dollar and concerns about loan quality.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 10.80 points or 0.18 percent to 5,910.80 as trading resumed after a public holiday on Wednesday. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 6.40 points or 0.11 percent at 6,003.



Westpac Banking Corp closed down 3.6 percent after falling more than 4 percent earlier in the day to reach its lowest in nearly two years. The other three banks fell around 2 percent.



Miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group lost 1-2 percent while energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Santos and Origin Energy gained 1-2 percent, buoyed by a continued rise in oil prices.



Private hospital owner Healthscope soared 14.8 percent on takeover news. CSL shares advanced 2.4 percent.



Seoul stocks rallied, led by technology stocks amid buying by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi climbed 26.83 points or 1.10 percent to 2,475.64.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 3.5 percent after it posted a record quarterly profit. Hyundai Motor slumped 4.6 percent after its Q1 profit nearly halved.



On the data front, South Korea's gross domestic product jumped a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2018, the Bank of Korea said in a preliminary report. That follows the 0.2 percent decline in the three months prior.



New Zealand shares fell as dual-listed banks came under selling pressure on worries over a deepening banking scandal across the Tasman. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index closed marginally lower at 8,282.05.



Tegel Group Holdings shares surged as much as 36.6 percent after the company received a takeover offer from Philippines broiler complex operator Bounty Fresh Food Inc's New Zealand unit.



India's Sensex was rising 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.1 percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was declining 0.3 percent and the Taiwan Weighted shed 0.7 percent. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down as much as 2.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing mixed as strong earnings from the likes of Boeing and Texas Instruments helped investors shrug off worries about higher interest rates.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent to snap a five-day losing streak and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX