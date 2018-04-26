

Rathbone Brothers Plc ('the Company')



Clarification Statement - applicable to the Company's Remuneration Policy and EIP rules



The Directors' Remuneration policy in our 2017 Annual Report and Accounts states that the maximum individual grant is 300% of salary per annum.



This individual limit of 300% will apply to all participants (not only directors) and no individual can be granted awards of more than 300% of base salary under the EIP without shareholder approval.



The EIP rules will be amended to include this individual limit.



Ali Johnson Company Secretary



Telephone: 0207 399 0326



26 April 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX