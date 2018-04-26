sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,15 Euro		+0,10
+0,71 %
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,25
14,314
12:06
14,26
14,30
12:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR14,15+0,71 %