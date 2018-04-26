At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:2 in LONG GULD H. The certificate will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 2, 2018.



Short name: LONG GULD H --------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0002903336 --------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: April 30, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011178326 --------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 2, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 66546 ---------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 8 701 40 29 and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.