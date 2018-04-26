LeoVegas AB: Notice of Annual General Meeting in LeoVegas - 29 May 2018

The shareholders of LeoVegas AB (publ), reg. no. 556830-4033, (the "Company"), are hereby convened to an annual general meeting to be held on Tuesday 29 May 2018, at 12.30 p.m. at the cinema Grand's premises on Sveavägen 45 in Stockholm. The doors to the meeting will open at 11.30 a.m.

Right to attend the Annual General Meeting and notice:



Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting must:





on the record date, which is Wednesday 23 May 2018, be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders, whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee, must temporarily register the shares in their own name at Euroclear Sweden AB. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, no later than on Wednesday 23 May 2018, via their nominee, temporarily register the shares in their own name in order to be entitled to participate at the general meeting; and

notify the participation at the general meeting no later than Wednesday 23 May 2018. Notice of participation at the general meeting shall be sent by regular mail to Annual General Meeting, LeoVegas AB (publ), c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, by telephone +46 8 402 90 97 or at the company's website www.leovegasgroup.com. Upon notification, the shareholder should state their full name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address and telephone number, and, where applicable, details of representatives, proxy holders and advisors. A shareholder who wishes to be represented by proxy shall issue a written and dated proxy to the proxy holder. If the proxy is issued by a legal entity, a certified copy of the registration certificate or corresponding document ("Registration Certificate") shall be enclosed. The proxy in original and the Registration Certificate, if any, must be available at the general meeting and a copy should well before the meeting be sent to the Company by regular mail to Annual General Meeting, LeoVegas AB (publ), c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, and should, in order to facilitate the entrance to the general meeting, be at the Company's disposal no later than on 23 May 2018. A form proxy will be available for downloading on the Companys website www.leovegasgroup.com.

Proposed agenda:

Opening of the meeting and election of the chairman of the general meeting Preparation and approval of voting list Election of one or two person to certify the minutes Determination of whether the general meeting has been duly convened Approval of the agenda Presentation of the group operations Presentation of the work of the board of directors and nomination committee Presentation of the annual report and audit report and the group annual report and group audit report Resolutions regarding: adoption of income statement and balance sheet and group income statement and group balance sheet; appropriation of the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted balance sheet; and discharge of liability for the directors and the managing director Determination of remuneration to the board of directors and the auditors Election of the board of directors and the auditors Election of the chairman of board of directors Resolution regarding adoption of principles for the nomination committee Resolution regarding guidelines for the determination of remuneration to senior executives Resolution regarding incentive program 2018 for senior executives and employees through issuance of warrants to the subsidiary Gears of Leo AB with subsequent transfer to the participants Resolution regarding issue of warrants to the Subsidiary Resolution regarding approval of transfer of warrants to the Subsidiary Preparations of the board of directors' proposal for Incentive program 2018/2021 Closing of the meeting

Proposals for resolutions:

Item 1: Opening of the meeting and election of the chairman of the general meeting

The nomination committee proposes that Carl Svernlöv, attorney at law, Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå, is appointed as chairman of the general meeting.

Item 9b) Appropriation of the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted balance sheet

The board of directors proposes that SEK 1.20 per share are distributed to the shareholders as dividend, in total SEK 119,634,564.

The record date proposed for the dividend is 31 May 2018. If the annual general meeting resolves in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, the dividend will preliminary be paid out from Euroclcear Sweden AB on 5 June 2018.

Items 10-12: Determination of remuneration to the board of directors and the auditors, election of the board of directors and the auditors and election of the chairman of the board of directors.

The nomination committee proposes that the board shall consist of seven directors. The nomination committee further proposes that the number of auditors shall be one registered accounting firm.

The nomination committee proposes that the remuneration is to be SEK 2,500,000 in total, including remuneration for committee work (SEK 1,500,000 previous year), and shall be paid to the board of directors and the members of the established committees in the following amounts:

SEK 300,000 (SEK 200,000) for each of the non-employed directors and SEK 600,000 (SEK 400,000) to the chairman provided that the chair is not an employee;

SEK 50,000 (SEK 25,000) for each of the non-employed members of the remuneration committee and SEK 100,000 (SEK 50,000) to the chairman of the committee who is not also an employee; and

SEK 50,000 (SEK 25,000) for each of the non-employed members of the audit committee and SEK 100,000 (SEK 50,000) to the chairman of the committee who is not also an employee.

The nomination committee proposes that the auditor shall be entitled to a fee in accordance with approved invoice.

The nomination committee proposes the re-election of Per Brillioth, Barbara Canales, Mårten Forste, Anna Frick, Tuva Palm, Robin Ramm-Ericson and Patrik Rosén, and to re-elect Mårten Forste as the chairman of the board.

The nomination committee further proposes the re-election of the registered audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for a period up until the end of the next annual general meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced its appointment of Aleksander Lyckow as main responsible auditor.

Independence in accordance with the Swedish Corporate Governance Code

After an assessment of the proposed directors' independence the nomination committee has found that their proposal for the composition of the board of directors of the Company fulfills the requirements stipulated in the Code. With respect to the proposed members of the board, Robin Ramm-Ericson may be considered dependent in relation to the Company, the management and the Company's major shareholders. The other proposed directors are considered independent to the Company, the management of the Company and the Company's major shareholders.

Further information regarding the re-election proposed directors is available at the Company's website www.leovegasgroup.com and in the annual report for 2017.

Item 13: Resolution regarding adoption of principles for the nomination committee

The nomination committee propose that the following principles for the nomination committee are adopted.

Role of the nomination committee

The Company shall have a nomination committee with the task of preparing and proposing decisions to the shareholders' meetings on electoral and remuneration issues and, where applicable, procedural issues for the appointment of the subsequent nomination committee. The nomination committee is to propose:

the chairman of the annual general meeting;

candidates for the post of chairman and other directors of the board;

fees and other remuneration for board work to each director;

fees to members of committees within the board;

election and remuneration of the Company auditor; and

principles for the nomination committee.

The nomination committee shall in its assessment of the evaluation of the board an in its proposal in particular take into consideration the requirement of diversity and breadth on the board and strive for equal gender distribution. Regardless of how they have been appointed, the members of the nomination committee are to promote the interests of all shareholders of the Company.

Members of the nomination committee

The nomination committee shall consist of four members, of whom three shall be nominated by the Company's three largest shareholders with respect to voting power and the fourth shall be the chairman of the board. The chairman of the board shall as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the third quarter, in an adequate manner, contact the three owner registered largest shareholders, with respect to voting powers, according to the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB at that time and request that they, taken into consideration the circumstances, within reasonable time which can not exceed 30 days, in writing to the nomination committee nominate that person whom the shareholder wishes to appoint as member of the nomination committee. If any of the three largest shareholders wish not to exercise their right to appoint a member of the nomination committee, the next shareholder in consecutive order shall be entitled to appoint a member of the nomination committee. In the case that several shareholders abstain their right to appoint a member of the nomination committee, the chairman of the board shall not be required to contact more than eight shareholders, unless its necessary in order to obtain a nomination committee consisting of a minimum of three members.

Unless otherwise agreed between the members, the chairman of the nomination committee shall be nominated by the largest shareholder. A member of the board shall never be the chairman of the nomination committee.

If a shareholder who has appointed a member of the nomination committee during the year ceases to be one of the Company's four largest shareholders, the member appointed of such shareholder shall resign from the nomination committee. Instead, a new shareholder among the four largest shareholders shall be entitled to independently and in its sole discretion appoint a member of the nomination committee. However, no marginal changes in shareholding and no changes in shareholding which occur later than two months prior to the annual general meeting shall lead to a change in the composition of the nomination committee, unless there are exceptional reasons.

If a member of the nomination committee resigns before the nomination committee has completed its assignment, for reasons other than set out in the paragraph above, the shareholder who is represented by such member shall be entitled to independently and in its sole discretion appoint a replacement member. If the chairman of the board resigns from the board, his/her successor shall replace the chairman of the board also on the nomination committee.

A change in the composition of the nomination committee shall be published immediately.

Announcement of the nomination committee members

The chairman of the board shall ensure that the names of the members of the nomination committee, together with the names of the shareholders they have been nominated by, are published on the Company's website no later than six months before the annual general meeting.

If a member leaves the nomination committee during the year, or if a new member is appointed, the nomination committee shall ensure that such information, including the corresponding information about the new nomination committee member, is published on the website.

Shareholders rights to submit proposals to the nomination committee

Shareholders shall be entitled to propose board members for consideration by the nomination committee. The nomination committee shall provide the Company with information on how shareholders may submit recommendations to the nomination committee. Such information shall be announced on the Company's website.

The chairman of the board of directors shall, as part of the work of the nomination committee, keep the nomination committee informed about the work of the board of directors, the need for particular qualifications and competences, etc., which may be of importance for the work of the nomination committee.

The nomination committee's proposals, work and fees

When preparing its proposals, the nomination committee shall take into account that the board of directors is to have a composition appropriate to the Company's operations, phase of development and other relevant circumstances. The directors shall collectively exhibit diversity and breadth of qualifications, experience and background. The nomination committee shall further strive for equal gender distribution.

The nomination committee shall provide the Company with its proposals for board members in such time that the Company can present the proposals in the notice of the shareholders' meeting where an election is to take place.

When the notice of the shareholders' meeting is issued, the nomination committee shall issue a statement on the Company's website explaining its proposals regarding the composition of the board of directors. The nomination committee shall in particular explain its proposal against the background of the requirement to strive for an equal gender distribution. The statement is also to include an account of how the nomination committee has conducted its work and a description of the diversity policy applied by the nomination committee in its work. In case a resigning managing director is nominated for the position of chairman of the board of directors, the nomination committee shall specifically explain the reasons for such proposal.

The nomination committee shall ensure that the following information on candidates nominated for election or re-election to the board of directors is posted on the Company's website at the latest when the notice to the shareholders' meeting is issued:

year of birth, principal education and work experience;

any work performed for the Company and other significant professional commitments;

any holdings of shares and other financial instruments in the Company owned by the candidate or the candidate's related natural or legal persons;

whether the nomination committee deems the candidate to be independent from the Company and its executive management, as well as of the major shareholders in the Company. If the committee considers a candidate independent regardless of the existence of such circumstances which, according to the criteria of the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance, may give cause to consider the candidate not independent, the nomination committee shall explain its proposal; and

in the case of re-election, the year that the person was first elected to the board.

When appointing a new auditor the nomination committee is also to present proposals on the election and remuneration of the statutory auditor. The nomination committee's proposal to the shareholders' meeting on the election of the auditor is to include the audit committee's recommendation (or that of the board of directors if it does not have an audit committee). If the proposal differs from the alternative preferred by the audit committee, the reasons for not following the committee's recommendation are to be stated in the proposal. The auditor or auditors proposed by the nomination committee must have participated in the audit committee's selection process if the company is obliged to have such a procedure.

Account of the work of the nomination committee

All members of the nomination committee, where possible, and as a minimum one of the members, shall be present at the annual general meeting.

The nomination committee shall at the annual general meeting, or other shareholders' meetings where an election is to be held, give an account of how it has conducted its work and explain its proposals against the background of what is provided about the composition of the board in accordance with the above. The nomination committee shall in particular explain its proposal against the background of the requirement in accordance with above to strive for an equal gender distribution.

Fees and Costs

The Company shall bear all reasonable costs associated with the work of the nomination committee. Where necessary, the nomination committee may engage external consultants to assist in finding candidates with the relevant experience, and the Company shall bear the costs for such consultants. The Company shall also provide the nomination committee with the human resources needed to support the nomination committee's work.

Item 14: Resolution regarding guidelines for the determination of remuneration to senior executives

Upon recommendation of the remuneration committee, the board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to adopt the following guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

The remuneration to the senior executives in the Company shall comprise of fixed salary, possible variable salary, other customary benefits and pension payments. The total remuneration shall, on a yearly basis, be in line with market practice and competitive on the labor market where the senior executive is based and take into account the individual qualifications and experiences of the senior executive as well as reflecting any notable achievements. The fixed salary shall be revised on a yearly basis. Senior executives mean the managing director and the other members of the group management.

Fixed and variable salary shall be related to the senior executives responsibility and authority. The variable remuneration shall be paid in cash and/or shares/warrants/convertibles or in other share based instruments such as synthetic options or employee stock options, and be based on the outcome of pre determined targets and should be designed with the aim of achieving greater community of interest between the participating senior executive and the Company's shareholders. The vesting period, or the time from the conclusion of the contract until the shares may be acquired, shall not be less than three years. The variable remuneration shall amount to a maximum of 50 per cent of the fixed salary (calculated at the date for vesting or, as regards, shares/warrants or share based instruments the date of allotment). Terms for variable remuneration should be designed so that the board of directors may limit or omit payment of variable remuneration, provided that exceptional economic circumstances are at hand, if the board of directors finds the payments unreasonable and incompatible with the Company's responsible in relation to its shareholders. With respect to yearly bonuses, it should be possible to limit or omit payments, if the board of directors finds it motivated because of any other reasons.

The senior executives will be offered to participate in incentive program 2018/2021 where the senior executives have the right to participate in accordance with item 15.

Payment of consultancy fees and additional remuneration may be paid to directors after decision by the board of directors, if a director performs services on behalf of the Company, which do not constitute board work.

Fixed salary during the notice period and severance pay shall in total not exceed an amount corresponding to a maximum of a two years' fixed salary.

Pension payments shall be fee determined. A maximum of 45 per cent of the pension based salary may be pension premium. Employees have the right to salary exchange (i.e., instead of salary choose to receive salary as pension payments salary exchange shall be cost neutral for the employer). Right to pension occurs normally at 65 years of age.

The board of directors of the Company shall aim to achieve that all the subsidiaries in the group apply these guidelines.

The board of directors shall be entitled to deviate from the guidelines in an individual case if there are special reasons for it.

Decisions regarding salary and other remuneration to the managing director and other senior executives are prepared by the remuneration committee and resolved on by the board of directors.

For current programs and remuneration as well as paid remuneration and the Company's incentive programs, please refer to the board of directors' full proposal for guidelines as well as the annual accounts for 2017, available at the Company's website www.leovegasgroup.com.

Item 15: Resolution regarding incentive program 2018 for senior executives, other employees and other key employees through issuance of warrants to the subsidiary Gears of Leo AB with subsequent transfer to the participants

Upon recommendation of the remuneration committee, the board of directors of the Company proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to implement an incentive program through issuance of warrants to Gears of Leo AB, reg. no. 556939-6459, (the "Subsidiary"), with subsequent transfer to senior executives, other employees and other key persons within the Company and the group ("Incentive program 2018/2021") in accordance with the below.

Background and purpose

The purpose of the proposal, as of previous incentive programs, is to establish conditions to recruit and maintain qualified personnel in the company group and increase the motivation of the participants. The board of directors finds that it is in all shareholders' interest that current and future senior executives, other employees and other key persons have a long term interest in developing a high value of the Company's share. A long term ownership engagement is expected to stimulate an increased interest for the business and result in a whole as well as to increase the motivation for the participants and to create a common interest for the Company's shareholders and the participant.

Resolutions in accordance with items 15 A-15 B below shall be made as one resolution and are therefore conditional on each other. A resolution in accordance with this item 15 is valid where supported by shareholders representing at least nine tenths of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting.

A description of other incentive programs, the preparation of the proposal, costs for the program and effect on important key figures etc. is presented under item 15 C.

Item 15 A : Resolution regarding issue of warrants to the Subsidiary

The board of directors of the Company proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to issue a maximum of 1,250,000 warrants, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of EUR 15,000.000028. The warrants shall entitle to subscription of new shares in the Company.

The following terms shall apply to the issuance:

The warrants shall be subscribed for by the Subsidiary, with the right and obligation to, at one or several occasions, transfer the warrants to senior executives, other employees and other key persons, who are or will become employed by the Company or within the group, at a price that is not less than the fair market value of the warrant according to the Black & Scholes valuation model and otherwise on the same terms as in the issuance.

The warrants shall be subscribed for by the Subsidiary no later than on 30 May 2018 on a separate subscription list, with a right for the board to extend the subscription period.

The warrants shall be subscribed for by the Subsidiary at no consideration.

Each warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new share in the Company during the period from 1 June 2021 up to an including 30 June 2021 or the earlier date set forth in the terms for the warrants, at a subscription price of approx. SEK 124.55 per share.

A new share subscribed for by exercise of a warrant has a right to dividends as of the first record day for dividends following registration of the new share issue with the Companies Registration Office and after the share has been registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB.

The purpose of the issuance and the deviation from the shareholders preferential rights is to implement the Incentive program 2018/2021. The purpose is to establish conditions to recruit and maintain qualified personnel in the company group and increase the motivation of the participants. The board of directors finds that it is in all shareholders' interest that current and future senior executives, other employees and other key persons have a long term interest in developing a high value of the Company's share. A long term ownership engagement is expected to stimulate an increased interest for the business and result in a whole as well as to increase the motivation for the participants and to create a common interest for the Company's shareholders and the participant.

The complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available at the Company and will be published on the Company's website no later than three weeks before the general meeting, including conditions regarding re-calculation, in certain cases, of the subscription price and the number of shares a warrant entitles to.

The board of directors or a person appointed by the board of directors shall be authorised to make such minor adjustments in the above resolution that may be required in connection with the registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and, if necessary, with Euroclear Sweden AB.

Item 15 B : Resolution regarding approval of transfer of warrants to the Subsidiary

The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to approve that the Subsidiary may transfer a maximum of 1,250,000 warrants in the Company of series 2018/2021, to current and future senior executives, other employees and other key persons within the Company and group, or in any other matter dispose of the warrants to fulfill the obligations under Incentive program 2018/2021.

Current and future senior executives, other employees and other key persons within the Company and group will within Incentive program 2018/2021, be offered to acquire warrants in accordance with four different categories as set out below:

The management of the group and other senior executives (maximum 60 persons) are offered to acquire between a maximum of 10,000 and a maximum of 15,000 warrants per person and in total a maximum of 750,000 warrants;

Other senior key persons (maximum 80 persons) are offered to acquire a maximum of 7,500 warrants per person and in total a maximum of 600,000 warrants;

Other employees and key persons (maximum 700 persons) are offered to acquire a between a maximum of 500 warrants and a maximum of 2,000 warrants per person and in total a maximum of 800,000 warrants; and

Any additional future senior executives and key persons are offered to acquire in total a maximum of 100,000 warrants.

The board of directors, who is not also employed within the group, will not participate in Incentive program 2018/2021.

Notification to acquire warrants shall be made during the period from 30 May 2018 up to and including 8 June 2018. The warrants shall be transferred to the participants no later than on 10 June 2018. The board of directors shall, however, be entitled to extend the time for notification of participation and time for transfer and offer a corresponding notice and transfer period for new participants who acquire warrants after the initial notification period is ended, provided that a transfer under the above distribution does not exceed the maximum issued warrants.

If notifications to acquire warrants from the above categories are less than all warrants, the persons in categories A - C above who have notified themselves for acquisition, (maximum 840 persons) have the right to acquire maximum additional 15,000 warrants per person, in total a maximum of 500,000 warrants.

There will be no guaranteed allocation. In case of over notification by the above persons covered by the allotment principles, the allotment shall be made as follows. First, allocation shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of warrants notified. Secondarily, allocation shall be made through the drawing of lots executed by the Company.

Transfer of the warrants shall be made at a price equal to the warrant's market value, which shall be calculated according to the Black & Scholes valuation model or other generally accepted valuation model. Valuation of the options shall be performed by an independent appraiser or audit firm. In connection with the transfer of the warrants to the participants, the Company or the Subsidiary shall through an agreement reserve the right to repurchase the warrants, if the participant's employment or assignment in the group ceases or if the participant, in turn, wishes to transfer the warrants.

The Subsidiary shall be entitled to retain warrants that later may be offered to current and future senior executives, other employees and other key persons within the group in accordance with the proposed acquisition and allotment principles.

The warrants shall be transferred to senior executives, other employees and other key persons no later than before the annual general meeting 2019, where any not transferred warrants shall be cancelled.

A general meeting in the Subsidiary shall also approve the subsequent transfers of warrants as set out above.

Item 15 C : Preparations of the board of directors' proposal for Incentive program 2018/2021

Incentive program 2018/2021 has been prepared by the board of directors and members of the group management and external advisors and in accordance with guidelines for remuneration to senior executives adopted by the annual general meeting 2017 as well in accordance with guidelines from the remuneration committee, and in consultation with major shareholders.

Valuation

Transfer of the warrants shall be made at a price equal to the warrant's fair market value, which means no social fees should arise for the group in connection with the transfer of warrants. The warrants' fair market value, according to a preliminary valuation based on the market value of the underlying share of SEK 88.90, approx. SEK 8.55 per warrant, assuming an exercise price of approx. SEK 124.55 per share. The Black & Scholes valuation model has been used for the valuation, assuming a risk free interest rate of -0.40 percent and a volatility of 34 per cent, taking into account that no dividends and other distributions to shareholders are expected during the period of the program.

Costs and effects on key figures

As the warrants are subscribed for and transferred at fair market value, it is the Companys assessment that there will be no social fees for the Company as a result of the subscriptions and transfers. The costs will therefore consist only of minimal costs for the implementation and administration of Incentive program 2018/2021.

The program is expected to have a marginal effect on the Company's key figures.

Upon full exercise of the warrants and at a subscription price of SEK 124.55, the Company will receive proceeds amounting to SEK 155,687,500.

Dilution

The total number of registered shares and votes at the time of this proposal amount to 99,695,470. The maximum dilution of Incentive program 2018/2021 is estimated to be a maximum of approximately 1.24 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company (calculated on the number of existing shares the Company), assuming full subscription and exercise of all warrants offered. The dilution of Incentive program 2018/2021 taking into account the full subscription and exercise of all warrants outstanding in the Company is estimated to approximately 3.51 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, provided that full subscription and exercise of all issued warrants occurs.

Other outstanding share based incentive programs

For a description of the Company's other share based incentive programs refer to the Company's annual accounts for 2017, and the Company's website. Other than there described programs no other share based incentive programs exists within the Company.

Number of shares and votes

The total number of shares in the Company as of the date hereof amounts to 99,695,470 shares, whit a corresponding number of votes. The Company holds no own shares.





Further information

Copies of accounts, audit report, auditor statement regarding guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives, proxy form, complete proposals and other documents that shall be available in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act are available at the Company at Luntmakargatan 18 in Stockholm and at the Company's website www.leovegasgroup.com, at least three (3) weeks in advance of the annual general meeting and will be sent to shareholders who request it and provide their e-mail or postal address. A statement on the nomination committee's proposal regarding the board of directors is available on the Company's web site www.leovegasgroup.com as from today and will be sent to shareholders who request this report and provide their e-mail or postal address.

The shareholders hereby notified regarding the right to, at the annual general meeting, request information from the board of directors and managing director according to Ch. 7 § 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Stockholm in April 2018

LeoVegas AB (publ)

The board of directors

