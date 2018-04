SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - L.G. Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) Thursday reported first quarter net income of 729.9 billion Korean Won, down from 835.7 billion Won a year ago. On a pre-tax basis, earnings were 969 million Won.



Net sales for the quarter edged up to 15.123 trillion Won from 14.657 trillion Won a year ago.



Looking ahead to the second quarter the company expects television demand to increase year on year.



