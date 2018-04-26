ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work

ISG Future Workplace Summit to be held May 17 in London

Event showcases how technology is advancing collaboration, innovation and productivity

LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host its inaugural ISG Future Workplace Summit in Europe on May 17 at the Victoria Park Plaza in London. The event will explore important trends and technologies driving the rapid transformation of today's workplace - changes that are improving employee experience, enhancing collaboration and increasing efficiency and productivity.

The event will feature a keynote presentation, "The Future of Work is Happening Now. How Will You Keep Up?" from Cyrus Akrami, head of Market Development at Workplace by Facebook. In his presentation, Akrami will discuss the evolution of the workplace and how to empower employees to build a culture of innovation, collaboration and participation.

A featured presentation from Mark Catchlove, director, Knowledge and Insight Group at Herman Miller Ltd, will explore how workplaces are being reshaped and transformed by shifting demographics, digital disruption and emerging technologies. In particular, Catchlove will examine how "place" will play a key role in helping people reach their full potential in the workplace of the future.

The conference, produced by ISG Events, will include a series of informative analyst presentations, customer panels and expert roundtables. Instead of being at odds with the natural evolution of the workplace, attendees at the ISG Future Workplace Summit will learn the tools needed to embrace this change.

"Digitization and automation are transforming the workplace - and the nature of work - as never before. In today's always-on world, the lines between the physical office and where work actually happens are blurring," said ISG Partner Barry Matthews. "At the ISG Future Workplace Summit in London, we will explore how advances in technology are improving the employee experience across generations, enhancing collaboration and making work more efficient and productive."

More details about the ISG Future Workplace Summit can be found at the event website.

The ISG Future Workplace Summit is sponsored by Wipro, NTT Data, Sprint Business and Unisys, along with media partners CIO Review, Insight, Innovation Leadership Forum, VR/AR Association, and Outsourcing Digest.com.

