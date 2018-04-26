Crimson & Co, a global management consultancy that specialises in the supply chain, and Argon Consulting, an independent consulting firm and the leader in operations transformation in France, are delighted to announce that they are merging. The company will bring together the extensive expertise of Argon Consulting and the global reach of Crimson Co to establish a new global group with more than 230 consultants in 6 offices across the world (Paris, London, Atlanta, Singapore, Melbourne and Mumbai).

The new group will draw on its strengths in operations, finance and digital to support businesses and their leaders in operational transformation projects on a global scale.

"We are looking forward to building on Crimson Co's established global footprint and reputation for best-in-class operations consultancy around the world. We have been thinking for some time about how to broaden and deepen our market offering to support clients more comprehensively, particularly in the areas of digital and finance, and the merger with Argon Consulting provides the opportunity to do this, enhancing our ability to support clients and their operational transformations," says Richard Powell, co-founder of Crimson Co.

"In recent years, diversification of its offer has been key to Argon Consulting's development, resulting in coverage of the entire operational value chain. For its part, Crimson Co has succeeded in growing and promoting its brand and expertise across the world. The merger with Crimson Co is a fantastic opportunity to support our clients in all kinds of operational transformations on a truly global scale. The consistency of values between the two businesses and our shared commitment to the development of our teams' expertise were important factors in our decision," adds Yvan Salamon, founder of Argon Consulting.

The merger comes after Crimson Co's significant global expansion and Argon Consulting's sustained year on year growth. The new group has ambitious plans, with the aim to grow further internationally, opening more offices around the world and providing on-the-ground capability and in-market expertise from local consultants in regions where clients want them to be.

About Crimson Co

Crimson Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in the supply chain. It helps clients achieve their strategic and operational objectives, working together to transform their performance and generate lasting change. Its people have operational experience, are easy to work with and are trusted by clients to get the job done. Crimson Co has offices in London, Atlanta, Mumbai, Melbourne, and Singapore.

About Argon Consulting

For more than 20 years, Argon Consulting and its 160 consultants have supported businesses and their leaders in their operational transformation projects. Initially, Argon's offer focused on the Supply Chain and Logistics functions. It later developed across the whole operational chain (R&D, Procurement, Manufacturing, Support Functions, Client Relations, Change Management, etc.) and more recently into digital innovations (IoT, Data Science, Process Automation).

