Workday, Inc.: Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

LONDON, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/en-gb) (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced that it ranked #1 on Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute's list of the best workplaces in the UK. Appearing on this list for the first time, Workday currently has more than 8,200 employees globally, with more than 1,400 based in Europe.

Workday's workforce in the UK has nearly quadrupled in size over the past five years, with employees filling key roles in development, product management, marketing, alliances, services, and more. The company's office in London serves as Workday's head office in the UK, with an additional location in Reading that opened in late 2017 to fuel continued growth of its technical team supporting a range of products including Workday Payroll for the UK.

"We have an employee-first culture, where people are valued and encouraged to bring their best selves to work," said Carolyn Horne, regional vice president, UK, Workday. "This recognition is a testament to our employees who bring Workday's core values and culture to life every day. Because of their collective contributions, Workday continues to further its reputation and ranking as a trusted workplace."

This follows other honours Workday has received as a top workplace, including ranking #7 on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. (https://www.workday.com/en-us/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2203078), and being named the #2 Best Workplace in Ireland (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2203320), #3 Best Workplace in Germany (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2204151) and the #3 Best Workplace in Europe (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2171192) for large companies by GPTW Institute.

Methodology

The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open-ended comments from employees.

The 2018 full list of listed organisations and award winners, as well as past years' rankings, are available at www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/best-workplaces (http://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/best-workplaces).

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Kate Falcone

Workday

+44 (0)7966 975966

Kate.Falcone@Workday.com (mailto:Kate.Falcone@Workday.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Workday, Inc. via Globenewswire

