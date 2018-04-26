(WebFG News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Thursday following uninspiring earnings from Shell and Barclays, as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,373.89, while the pound was off 0.1% against the euro and the dollar at 1.1445 and 1.3925, respectively. On the data front, BBA mortgage approvals for March are scheduled for 0930 BST, while the CBI distributive trades survey for April is at 1100 ...

