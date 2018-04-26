(WebFG News) - Domino's Pizza reported an 18.3% jump in first-quarter sales on Thursday, thanks in part to a strong New Year performance. In the 13 weeks to 1 April 2018, group system sales rose to £311.1m from £263m, with international sales up 17.6% to £25.6m. In the UK and Ireland, sales rose 10.4% to £285.5m, with new store openings and like-for-like performance contributing strongly. Like-for-like sales were up 7% in the UK and 3.5% in Ireland. Numis said UK LFL growth was ahead of its ...

